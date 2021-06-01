Menu
Berlena Jordan Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Berlena Jordan Jackson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Berlena Jordan Jackson, 99, of 476 Woodlawn Drive, Orangeburg, will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New Light United Methodist Church on Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

The casket will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. for viewing.

Viewing will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Berlena was the baby of six children to the late Darling and Rosa Kennerly Jordan. Berlena secured her eternal home at an early age. She joined Shady Grove United Methodist Church (New Light) and sealed it with her baptism.

Berlena filled many positions: lay servant, Sunday school teacher, chairman of the PPRC, chairman of Council of Ministry and Church Historian and others.

Berlena was a graduate of Voorhees Junior College and received a Bachelor's and Masters from South Carolina State College.

Mrs. Jackson served 11 years as a teacher, 10 years as a supervisor and 19 years as a principal, three summers as a director of head start, served on Gov. Riley's early childhood committee. She also developed the first early childhood education in S.C. public schools.

Berlena Jackson is survived a host of family and friends that includes four nieces, Eartha Dene Boyd of Orangeburg, Rosalyn (Leroy) Mitchell of Hollywood, Thelma Jordan of Washington, D.C., Carmen (Patrick) Delaney of Maryland; one nephew, Clinton (Patricia) Washington of Orangeburg; and all other relatives and friends.

To have known Mrs. Jackson was a blessing. Her legacy will continue to live, with her light continuing to shine bright through everyone she touched.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
5
Service
1:00p.m.
New Light United Methodist Church
Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I send my prayers and condolences to Jackson family.
Rhonda Priester
Other
June 6, 2021
Offering my heartfelt condolences to you during this time. Prayers love and hugs
Donna K Jacobs
Other
June 5, 2021
Reaching out to the family during their time of bereavement offering prayers and deepest regards for the passing of your loved one. Mrs Jackson was such a dear inspiration and source of guidance to all that cross paths with her. She will always be remembered by the New Light family.
Marvin Kennerly
June 5, 2021
Condolences and prayers for the Jackson Family. May God continue to sustain you during the difficult days ahead. And remember that God will never leave you nor forsake you
Elizabeth Wilson
Friend
June 4, 2021
