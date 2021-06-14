Bernard Jones

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Bernard Jones, 69, of 179 Silverberry Lane, will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Mr. Jones passed away on Thursday, June 10, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.

Viewing will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be in place at both the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.