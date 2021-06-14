Menu
Bernard Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Bernard Jones

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Bernard Jones, 69, of 179 Silverberry Lane, will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Mr. Jones passed away on Thursday, June 10, at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington.

Viewing will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

All COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing will be in place at both the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street P.O. Box 32, Saint Matthews, SC
Jun
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
St. Matthews, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family.
Peggy Malone- McWhite
June 14, 2021
