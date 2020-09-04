Bernard (Barney) Stuart Hydrick

ST. MATTHEWS --Bernard "Barney" Stuart Hydrick, 60, of St. Matthews passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Barney was born in Charleston, on Dec. 25, 1959, and grew up roaming the woods of Dean Swamp in Springfield with childhood friends. He graduated top of his class at Saint Angela Academy in Aiken and continued his education at the University of South Carolina. Barney then went on to land a career in the management of the beverage and grocery industries, including Smoaks Distributing Company, Republic National Distributing Company, Amick Farms, and Piggly Wiggly. Along with his professional engagements, Barney also taught Sunday school, served on youth committees, sat on the board of Heritage Hall Academy and Andrew Jackson Academy, and always gave freely of his time and self.

Barney is remembered by family and friends for his kind and caring heart, his encouraging spirit, his quick sense of humor, his knowledge of politics and current events, and his love for Gamecock athletics. He was never at a loss for words, treated everyone as a friend, and devoted his whole soul to God's work. Barney passed away at his St. Matthews residence leaving behind his wife, Angela McAlister Hydrick and granddaughter June Dianne Dickey. He will sadly be missed by his children: Christopher Stuart Hydrick, Landan Baxlee Hydrick, Thomas Stradford Hydrick, AnnaTaylor Rae (Hydrick) Greene (Jesse Greene); granddaughter: Sydney Duvall Hydrick; mother of his children: Nancy B. Hydrick; and stepson: David Kyle Dickey. He will be rejoicing with his late children: Travis Olson Hydrick and Jessica Dianna Hydrick, and late mother Jane Yon.

Barney's children wanted to celebrate his life by sharing some of his famous phrases. Landan remembers that his dad always exclaimed, "Mo, Larry, Cheeseburger", when taking pictures or "Brother Ben shot the rooster but killed the hen" when finishing a prayer. Stradford's favorite memory includes his dad's technique for meeting new people: "shake their hand, look them straight in the eye, and ask them 'how the hell are you doing?'. AnnaTaylor's most cherished words of her dad's was his life motto, "Life's pretty simple. It boils down to two things: love God and love people."

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4th from 3 to 4 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg, located on 1250 Columbia Road. A celebration of life service will be held following the visitation. In lieu of COVID-19, please bring a mask and practice social distancing.