Bernice "Bunny" Kennerly
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Bernice 'Bunny' Kennerly

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mrs. Bernice "Bunny" Kennerly, 87, of 218 Macedonia Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church Macedonia Site in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Kennerly passed away March 8.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will receive limited visitors at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
We will like to send our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of the late Mrs. Kennerly. You are in our thoughts and our prayers. We pray that God continue to give you strength as, you go through your grieving time. We Love You
Yardenia, LaQuann, Yolanda & Lil Taylor Briggman
March 20, 2021
My continued prayer goes out to my extended family
Pastor Clifton L . Connelly
March 17, 2021
I always enjoyed working with Ms. Bernice at the polls. She was so professional but also very sweet. I know she will be greatly missed but, also, greatly remembered for the person she was. I send my love and comfort to the family. Donna Dewitt
Donna S Dewitt
March 14, 2021
Sorry about your loss. May God continue to keep you all in his care. As a young lady growing up, I can remember going to Mrs. Bunny´s house getting my hair pressed. Love The Antley´s, Davis´s, and Miles Family
Bevelyn Davis
March 14, 2021
Ms. Bunny was a blessing to all of us growing up in the Great Branch Community. There are so many good memories that are attached to her name. Rest well Ms. Bunny.
Robert (Bobby)Dyches
March 14, 2021
To the Kennerly family, you have my deepest sympathy. Bunny was a strong leader and always put a lasting impression on anyone she came in contact with. Family, she fought a strong fight and won. She is walking in grace let peace and mercy be with you.
Eugenia Hayward James
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss my deepest sympathy Mrs kennerly was sweet lady may her soul RIP
Linda M Frederick
March 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort and peace during your bereavement time. Praying for you all
Eddie & Emma Johnson
March 12, 2021
JT and Family, May God comfort you and grant you peace during this time of bereavement. "Bunny" was a pleasure to work with. While at Edisto, she touched the lives of many of us in a very positive way. She will always be remembered for her helpfulness and pleasing personality. As you grieve the loss of your loved one, remember that there is no emptiness God can´t fill, no loneliness He can´t bring you through. Trust Him and rest in His care.
James and Vernetta Frederick
March 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family for the passing of Mrs. Kennerly, our prayers are with you.
Terry & Angela Mintz
March 12, 2021
Pepsi Beverages Company
March 11, 2021
Prayers sent out to the Kennerly family,may you find peace in God during this difficult time.
Glinda pena
March 11, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family of Bernice "Bunny" Kennerly. You are In our thoughts and prayers.
Walter & Mary Johnson
March 11, 2021
Family, Mrs. Bunny will always be a Precious Jewel to me. I met her in 1980 and loved her ever since! I loved the cute laugh. Space would not permit all of the special memories Jay and I had for Mrs. Bunny! My love and deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the entire family!
Gwendolyn Tobin Sweeney
March 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janie Lee
March 9, 2021
J.T., children, and entire family, I extend my condolences to you all and will keep you in my prayers. Bunny and I worked many years together at Edisto and New Light UMC and shared many memories. God's peace during your time of bereavement. Mary Brailey
Mary Brailey
March 9, 2021
Your wife, mother, and sister touched more hearts than you will ever know. May your loving memories and her legacy provide comfort today and always. Keeping you all in prayer. Brenda
Brenda Brailey
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results