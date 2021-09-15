Bertha Lee Whitmore Ritter

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha Lee Whitmore Ritter, 100, of 2690 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Macedonia Cemetery, Great Branch.

Mrs. Ritter passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may visit the residence of Jimmy and Rozenia Heyward, 2690 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com