Bertha Lee Whitmore Ritter
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Bertha Lee Whitmore Ritter

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha Lee Whitmore Ritter, 100, of 2690 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Macedonia Cemetery, Great Branch.

Mrs. Ritter passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may visit the residence of Jimmy and Rozenia Heyward, 2690 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 15 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a joy it was to meet and visit with Ms. Ritter in her home with family. May God provide peace & comfort to the family at this time of her life celebration.
Janice Daniels
September 22, 2021
Praying that GOD gives you the endure while you're going through. Mrs. Bertha will truly be missed. We love you guys (Baby Rae and her children)
Maxine Busby Bonaparte
September 21, 2021
