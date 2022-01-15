Betty Anderson Brickle

COPE -- Betty Anderson Brickle, 74, of Cope, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Betty was born on August 26, 1947, in Augusta, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Truette Eugene Anderson and the late Louise C. Anderson. Betty was a 1965 graduate of Jackson High School. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Thomas C. Brickle.

Betty was known for her love of baking and making the most fabulous cakes known to her family. She worked as a registered nurse at Orangeburg Eye Center for many years until her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was known for passing time on the front porch swing with her husband.

Survivors include her three sons, Tommy Brickle (Julie), Eddie Brickle (Rochelle) and Andy Brickle (Michelle); eight grandchildren, Regina, Rebecca, Meagan, Katie, Dylan, Ashlie, Andrew and Skylar; four great-grandchildren, Chad, Levi, Liam and Gavin.

A graveside service for Betty and her husband, Thomas, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. The Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Canaan Volunteer Fire Department at 4506 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Friends and family may call the residence of Andy and Michelle Brickle.

