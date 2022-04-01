Betty Rose Harrison

ST. GEORGE -- Betty Rose Harrison, 68, of St. George, passed away on March 28, 2022, at Colleton Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 115 Metts St., St. George, SC 29477.

The casket will be at the church at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Dorchester Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.