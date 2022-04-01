Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Rose Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Brown & Son Funeral Home
5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd
Saint George, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brown and Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Betty Rose Harrison

ST. GEORGE -- Betty Rose Harrison, 68, of St. George, passed away on March 28, 2022, at Colleton Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 115 Metts St., St. George, SC 29477.

The casket will be at the church at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Dorchester Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brown and Son Funeral Home
5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd, Saint George, SC
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Good Hope Baptist Church
115 Metts Street, St., SC
Funeral services provided by:
Brown & Son Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brown & Son Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.