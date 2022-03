Betty Rose Whitaker Hicks

BAMBERG -- Betty Rose Whitaker Hicks, widow of J. Virgil Hicks, died Sunday, May 30, 2021.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences, please visit CoonerFuneralHome.com. Details for a gathering to celebrate her life will be forthcoming.

Cooner Funeral Home of Bamberg is in charge of arrangements.