Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jean James
FUNERAL HOME
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC

Betty Jean James

SPRINGFIELD – Ms. Betty Jean James, 70, of 107 Amanda Circle, Springfield, died Tuesday, June 1, at the Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. New Beginning UMC Cemetery, Norway, with the Rev. Thomas Sims officiating.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask when visiting the home. Friends may call at the home of her sister, Betty Lou Brown, and at the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Viewing
4:00p.m.
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd, Springfield, SC
Jun
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Beginning UMC Cemetery
Norway, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Fulmer's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fulmer's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending condolences from my family to Betty Jean family. God continue to strengthen you and watch over you. God bless all of you.
Betty Williams Jenkins
Other
June 7, 2021
ADP Family
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results