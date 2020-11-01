Menu
Betty Jo Collins Edgemon

ORANGEBURG -- Betty Jo Collins Edgemon, 84, of Orangeburg passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rivelon Baptist Church, 395 Rivelon Road, S.W., Orangeburg.

The Rev. Kevin Ard will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery, 4830 Columbia Road, N.E. in Orangeburg.

The family receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Austin Edgemon, Jordan Edgemon, Jason Corbett and Nick Felkel.

Betty was born on April 12, 1936, in Bamberg. She was the daughter of the late Laurie Collins and Katherine Collins. She was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed volunteering at Jolley Acres Nursing Home and helping with activities. She was predeceased by a son, Alvin Edgemon Jr.; her daughter, Wanda Corbett; her brother, Robert Collins and a sister, Eleanor Bernsie Bozard.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Alvin Edgemon Sr.; son, David Edgemon (Tracy); grandchildren, Michelle Felkel (Nick), Jason Corbett (Amanda), Samantha Edgemon, Austin Edgemon, Jordan Edgemon; a number of great-grandchildren; sister, Lib Collins; a number of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
