Betty Ruth Weatherford Jones
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
6329 Old Number Six Hwy.
Elloree, SC

Betty Ruth Weatherford Jones

SANTEE -- Betty Ruth Weatherford Jones. 74, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after an extended illness.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Jon Hoin officiating.

Friends may call at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home in Elloree from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and also at her residence.

Mrs. Jones was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Orangeburg County, the daughter of the late Claude Harvey Weatherford and Florrie Estelle Rudd Weatherford. Mrs. Jones was a retired garment worker and a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Santee.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Lee Jones Jr. (Tanny) of Santee; two sons, Eddie Thomas Jones (Kimberly) of Eutawville and Michael David Jones of Santee; one daughter, Angela Miller (Ron Williams) of Holly Hill; three brothers, John Adam Weatherford (Pat) of Holly Hill, Donald Harvey Weatherford (Lorene) of Eutawville and Allen Weatherford of Holly Hill; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted, but the family also will appreciate donations instead of flowers to help with her medical expenses.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
6329 Old Number Six Hwy., Elloree, SC
Dec
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery
Santee, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Betty you are still very missed by so many of us.
Linda youmans
April 4, 2021
Will Lind
December 19, 2020
My sincere condolences during this time of loss. I´m so sorry to hear of Mrs. Betty Ruth´s passing.
Lindsey Wiles
December 19, 2020
