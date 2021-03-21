Menu
Betty Jean Rollins
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Betty Jean Rollins

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Betty Jean Rollins, 62, of 121 Weybridge Court, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince the Pastor officiating. Masks will be required for all persons attending the service, as well as those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2:30 to 8 p.m. daily.

Condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
Your family are in our prayers
Thello Moore Shingle , Abraham and Guinyard Family
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Betty. My heart is broken at this time. Please accept my sincere condolences and prayers for healing. To Allison and family, remain strong in the Lord. I love you all. RIP Betty - I love you.
Julia Sherman
March 24, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to Alice and her siblings praying for your strength during this difficult time may God see you through this my deepest condolences Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
March 24, 2021
May God grant you strength through this difficult time. May you all remember the great memories that you all have shared. SIP Ms. Betty!!!!
Sharain Houser
March 23, 2021
The Betty Jean Rollins Family: We are so very sorry for your loss. Betty, was a kind gentle lady. May God in his infinite love and mercifulness wrap each of you in his arms of peace and comfort. In Christ. Carl and Carolyn Sherman.
Carl & Carolyn Sherman
Friend
March 22, 2021
May God's peace comfort you during the days ahead, and may the precious memories of Betty live on each day.
Willia Bookhart Wright
March 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Rollins Family.. May Betty Jean rest in peace... Sadly missed.. Georgia and Mother Fludd
Georgia M. Fludd, Santee, S C
March 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tikayah Hamilton
Friend
March 22, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Rollins family. Ms. Betty will truly be missed. Rest in paradise Queen
Tikayah Hamilton
March 22, 2021
