Betty J. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Strom Funeral Home
Fifth Avenue
McCormick, SC

Betty J. Smith

MCCORMICK -- Betty J. Smith, 85, of McCormick, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

A private graveside will be held at McCormick City Cemetery, with the Rev. Nels Ledwell officiating.

Betty was born to the late Dallas and Molly Sutphin. She has been married to Jimmy Smith for over 33 years. She was a very active member of McCormick United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was also active in the Republican Women Organization and in the Senior Center.

Survivors include her husband, James "Jimmy" Smith; a sister, Mickey Uelses (John); a son, Zan Zukowski; two daughters, Karen (Stephen) Ferry and Kristi Zukowski; two stepsons, Mike and Stan Smith; a stepdaughter, Susan (Kevin) Sanders; a former daughter-in-law, Tina Smith; three grandchildren, Joshua Keener, Raven (Makoto) Yonemura, Ryan (Katie) Keener; four step-grandchildren, Jamie, Magan, and Brandon Smith and Konner Sanders; four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Emi, Owen Yonemura, and Daisy Keener; a nephew, Mark Uelses and a niece, Kelly Robertson.

Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Strom Funeral Home
