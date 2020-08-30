Menu
Betty Strock Witt

Betty Virginia Strock Witt

ELLOREE -- Betty Virginia Strock Witt, 81, died July 20, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Mrs. Witt was born in Orangeburg Countym on July 8, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Virginia Huntley Strock.

Mrs. Witt was retired from the Elloree school system, where she was employed with the food service division. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree. Mrs. Witt was a lifelong resident of Elloree before moving to assisted living in Aiken.

She is survived by her son, Frederick Lee Witt of Columbia; a granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

There will be no service at this time.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree served the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
