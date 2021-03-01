Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beulah Mae Tatum
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Beulah Mae Tatum

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Beulah Mae Tatum, 61, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Tatum passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, at her residence.

Visitation was held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Mr. Troy Tatum, at 803-290-3062 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences and prayers to the Tatum families.
Eartha Felder Coulter
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Netha
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results