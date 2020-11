Beverly Lucille Pauling

ELLOREE -- Ms. Beverly Lucille Pauling, 56, of Elloree, passed away Nov. 23, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving visitors; however, please feel free to contact Shirley Brown at 803-308-1578 or 803-747-7266. Friends may also call the funeral home.