Bianca Boderick
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Bianca Boderick

CONCORD, N.C. -- Funeral services for Ms. Bianca Boderick, 43, of Concord, N.C., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Ricky Glenn is officiating.

Ms. Boderick passed away Friday June 11, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, Concord.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her daughter, Jaquoria Boderick, 172 Cloverdale Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 18, 2021.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
My condolences to you and your family keeping y´all in my prayers!!!!
Gloria. Bonaparte & Family
Friend
June 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Boderick family.
Julia Sherman
June 16, 2021
Praying for your family. God please with the Boderick family as they lay their love one to rest.
Shayeata Taylor
Family
June 14, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family of Bianca Broderick. Rest in power with the ancestors.
Terry J. Frederick
June 13, 2021
