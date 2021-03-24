Billy Lee Spitler

BAMBERG -- Billy Lee Spitler, 83, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Betty Jean Spitler and a son of the late Kenneth Spitler and Charlette Kuboski Spitler.

Mr. Spitler was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and was a retired supervisor from General Foods. He had a passion for his animals and his furry companion Bella.

He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Lee Fairchild, and two sons Michael Kenneth Spitler and Jeffrey Ray Spitler. Additional survivors are nine grandchildren and 18 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Kerri Paul Spitler.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the funeral home.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements (803-245-2828).