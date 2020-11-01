Menu
Birdie Goodwine Ravenell

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Birdie Goodwine Ravenell, 55, 206 Johnson St., St. Matthews, will be held at noon at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow in the mausoleum.

The Rev. Mary Mood is officiating.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Funeral Services, St. Matthews.

The family will receive limited guests st the residence, but friends may express their condolences by calling her mother, Mary Goodwine, 803-456-4047.

Face masks are required and all COVID-19 regulations will be followed.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Family has our deepest sympathy. Will miss seeing her at the Acts Missionary Baptist Church. A very nice person was a beautiful smile. RIP.
Pastir Isaac & Lady Carolyn Collier-Greene
November 1, 2020
With deep sympathy, I'm sorry to hear about my co-worker she was a beautiful caring person, love working with her at trmc, praying for you all, I will never forget Birdie
Eartha Buffy smith
November 1, 2020