Blanch Gilmore
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Blanch Gilmore

ST. MATHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Blanch Gilmore, 71, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, and formerly of Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. C.J. Way, pastor, officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact her son, Jerome Gilmore, at 803-308-9357, and the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.
