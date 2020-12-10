Menu
Blanche Govan Glover
Blanche Govan Glover

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Blanche Govan Glover of Columbia, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Chris Denny officiating.

Mrs. Glover entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Dec. 9, just a few days before her birthday. Blanche was born in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah General Govan. She was the fourth of 10 children born to this union.

Blanche spent her early years attending elementary and high school in Calhoun County schools. She went on to attend college at Florida Normal, and Florida A&M and graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Benedict College in Columbia. She later obtained her master's degree in education from South Carolina State College. She taught elementary school in Broward County, Florida, and Calhoun County schools before moving to Felton Laboratory School on the South Carolina State campus in August 1965. She retired from Felton in May 1987.

Blanche had a special love for children and spent her career mainly teaching elementary school students. She also taught some summer courses on the college level. She tutored adults in reading during her retirement. In 1998, Blanche moved from Orangeburg to Columbia to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Blanche was united in holy matrimony to the late Eugene Glover. This union was blessed with two children, Eugene II and Blanche Marva.

At an early age, Blanche professed her faith in Jesus Christ, was baptized and joined First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. At First Baptist, she served faithfully as a member of the Trustee Board and other areas of the church. Blanche remained a loyal member until she moved to Columbia. While in Columbia, she attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. At Westminster, she was an active member until her health declined. She was a member of the Women's Circle, was a teacher of the Ladies' Bible Class and assisted with Vacation Bible School.

In addition to working in the church, Blanche enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to activities they were involved with at their schools. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and shopping. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and other educational organizations.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Glover. She leaves to cherish her memories her two children, Eugene (Shirley) Glover II of Irmo and Blanche Marva (Alfred) Chisholm of Columbia; her three grandchildren, Dr. Phillip (Dr. Smith Ann) Glover Chisholm of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Emery M. Alexander (Caroline) Chisholm of Fort Mill and Blanche S. Christina Chisholm of Oakland, California; one great-grandson, Xavi Glover Chisholm of Milwaukee; one great-granddaughter Adelaide English Chisholm of Fort Mill; three sisters, Francis (Vernard) Randolph of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sarah Rhames of Orangeburg and Berthena Prater of Orangeburg; one brother, Leon (Tina) Major of Hempstead, N.Y.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concerns. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Harbison Hall for their consistent, attentive treatment and incredible care.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Carson's Funeral Home, St. Matthews. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at 206 Clearview Drive, Columbia, SC 29212, or the funeral home.

Carson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kids Cafe at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1715 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210

May God continue to bless you.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Dear Blanche, I am writing to you because i know you still hear us. Thank you for blessing our lives with you love and grace. Your sister in law, Josie Sykes
Josephine Glover Sykes
December 15, 2020
Eugene, Shirley and Glover Family. Our sincere condolences to each of you during this time. Praying for strength and comfort. Cherish the memories. Lovingly, Willie & Lucille B. Adams and the congregation at Saint Mark Baptist Church Columbia, SC
Willie & Lucille Adams
December 14, 2020
Mrs. Glover was my first and second grade teacher (1970-1972) at Felton Laboratory School on the campus of South Carolina State College (University). I shall always treasure the fundamental learnings she provided. My sincere condolences to the family.
Damita Salters
Student
December 14, 2020
May God Bless and keep you all at this time! She will be missed deeply!
Monica Williamson
December 14, 2020
To Our Beloved Family: Sorry we are unable to be there. Please know our love and prayers are with you. To God Be The Glory!
Aunt Frances, Uncle Vernard& Heather
December 13, 2020
Dear Marva and Eugene, You have my fondest sympathy regarding the passing of your mother - the beloved Mrs. Blanche Govan Glover. You probably don't know me, but I know/remember you (maybe Eugene remembers). That's because the beloved "Ms. Glover" was my first grade teacher at Fort Motte Elementary School in 1961-1962. I will never forget how she taught and structured her "little pupils" (her first graders). I also became her sorority sister when I attended SCSC. So I say, "Rest in Peace, Ms. Glover; I love you dearly". Marilyn Mitchell Hyattsville, Maryland
Marilyn Mitchell
December 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Deacon Ray m. Keitt n family
December 13, 2020
To the family of Mrs Glover, with HEARTFELT SYMPATHY I write this with tearful eyes. I l grasped so much wisdom from you, I was able to look at things in different ways.I will miss calling you and speaking to you. May the Lord Comfort and Strengthen the family at this unfavorable time Jackie
Jacquelyn Jackie  Mack
December 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Blanche transition. She was one of a kind. I remember her and sisters with fond memories. I am Fred and Myrtis Owens daughter, Pat. Please know that my prayers are with you and your family. I am still in touch with Sarah and Bursina. I know from experience that God will see you through.
Patricia Owens
December 11, 2020
