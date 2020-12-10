Blanche Govan Glover

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Blanche Govan Glover of Columbia, and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Chris Denny officiating.

Mrs. Glover entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Dec. 9, just a few days before her birthday. Blanche was born in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah General Govan. She was the fourth of 10 children born to this union.

Blanche spent her early years attending elementary and high school in Calhoun County schools. She went on to attend college at Florida Normal, and Florida A&M and graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Benedict College in Columbia. She later obtained her master's degree in education from South Carolina State College. She taught elementary school in Broward County, Florida, and Calhoun County schools before moving to Felton Laboratory School on the South Carolina State campus in August 1965. She retired from Felton in May 1987.

Blanche had a special love for children and spent her career mainly teaching elementary school students. She also taught some summer courses on the college level. She tutored adults in reading during her retirement. In 1998, Blanche moved from Orangeburg to Columbia to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Blanche was united in holy matrimony to the late Eugene Glover. This union was blessed with two children, Eugene II and Blanche Marva.

At an early age, Blanche professed her faith in Jesus Christ, was baptized and joined First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. At First Baptist, she served faithfully as a member of the Trustee Board and other areas of the church. Blanche remained a loyal member until she moved to Columbia. While in Columbia, she attended Westminster Presbyterian Church. At Westminster, she was an active member until her health declined. She was a member of the Women's Circle, was a teacher of the Ladies' Bible Class and assisted with Vacation Bible School.

In addition to working in the church, Blanche enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to activities they were involved with at their schools. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and shopping. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and other educational organizations.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Glover. She leaves to cherish her memories her two children, Eugene (Shirley) Glover II of Irmo and Blanche Marva (Alfred) Chisholm of Columbia; her three grandchildren, Dr. Phillip (Dr. Smith Ann) Glover Chisholm of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Emery M. Alexander (Caroline) Chisholm of Fort Mill and Blanche S. Christina Chisholm of Oakland, California; one great-grandson, Xavi Glover Chisholm of Milwaukee; one great-granddaughter Adelaide English Chisholm of Fort Mill; three sisters, Francis (Vernard) Randolph of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sarah Rhames of Orangeburg and Berthena Prater of Orangeburg; one brother, Leon (Tina) Major of Hempstead, N.Y.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concerns. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Harbison Hall for their consistent, attentive treatment and incredible care.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Carson's Funeral Home, St. Matthews. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at 206 Clearview Drive, Columbia, SC 29212, or the funeral home.

Carson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kids Cafe at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1715 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210

May God continue to bless you.