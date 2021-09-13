Menu
Blondell Guinyard
Blondell Guinyard

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Blondell Guinyard will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. H. S. Capers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the viewing at the funeral home and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
Love you, miss you and will never forget you. On behalf of all of the Haynes' my beautiful soul, Blondell.
David E Haynes and Family
September 19, 2021
You were "Grandma" to so many including me. Your smile, good cheer, encouragement will be missed. Prayers to the many family and friends.
Tommie J Glover
September 17, 2021
My condolences to family
Linda Darby
September 17, 2021
To family of the late Blondell Guinyard it´s hard saying good bye, to lady that laid the foundation for so many. Grandma we are going to miss you dearly. Grandma sleep on God wanted the best.
Carol Keller Cheeseboro
Family
September 17, 2021
Prayers for you all. I sorry for your loss.
Elizabeth Boggs
September 17, 2021
My condolences go out to the Guinyard family for your loss, may the Lord comfort you in your time of need. I was a good friend to her son back in the day.
Eddie Backmon Jr. and Family
September 17, 2021
Heartfelt thoughts go out to you and your family during your hours of bereavement. God bless you and your family.
Rose Felix and Family
September 16, 2021
I am sorry for your lost my prays are with all of you love the Shingle ,Abraham, Guinyard and O'Cain family
Thello M G A Shingle and family
Family
September 16, 2021
Precious Gatewood
September 15, 2021
May God be with you all on this saddened day. Sending prayers up for the entire family. God Bess!!
Barbara James, Pharmacist,Piedmont Hospital
Family
September 15, 2021
My condolences to the Guinyard family.
Thomasena Mitchell-Simmons
September 14, 2021
May God Bless the Guinyard's Family in this time of sorrow. Lean on Him He will not let u fall.
Lois Moss
Friend
September 14, 2021
My condolences to the Guinyard family! God will give you comfort and he will strengthen and give you peace in the mist of your Strom. Mrs Bondell fought a good fight and her race has been Won..Now she is resting with the lord. She heard her savior saying Well done my good and faithful servant. Now enter in. Family ve not dismay for what ever you tide no that God will take care of you. Cherish the memories of her life...She was indeed a great friend and an excellent baker and cook. God bless and keep you'll. Geraldine Glivens-James. Norfolk, VA.
Geraldine Glivens-James
Friend
September 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. It was such a joy knowing her. I was blessed to go on a cruise with Tenneh, Mrs. Pabai and her mother Ms. Guinyard. She was so sweet and fun. We had a ball. She will be truly missed! RIH
Shatina Edwards
Friend
September 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the loss of a great woman some one that ever one was around.One of St.John best cook my bread lady.To the family my prayers are with you all during this difficult time on the loss of a great woman.RiP grandma Blondell as we all call you going to miss you.The Plush family
Louise Plush
School
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results