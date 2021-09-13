Blondell Guinyard

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Blondell Guinyard will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. H. S. Capers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the viewing at the funeral home and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.