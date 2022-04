Brenda Gordon

DORCHESTER -- The funeral service for Mrs. Brenda Gordon, 57, of 2256 Highway 78, Dorchester, will be held at noon Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George. Burial will take place in Surprise Baptist Church Cemetery, Dorchester.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.