Brenda Jane Woodard Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Brenda Jane Woodard Williams

ORANGEBURGn -- Brenda Jane Woodard Williams, 77, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg. Pastor Hoke Robinson and the Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Doc Adams, Danny Creel, Gerald Martin, Julius May, Todd Welch, Tommy Williams and Bryson Williams.

Brenda Jane Williams was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late W.L. Woodard and Eloise Jones Woodard. She was a member of the Memorial Church of the Nazarene and served as director of the Ladies Fellowship Group. She enjoyed having friends in her home and was a friend to all. If you visited in her home, you would quickly recognize she was a person of hospitality with her collection of pineapples. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother-in-law, John Taylor.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James Williams of Orangeburg, and a son Jeff (Angie) Williams, and grandchildren, Trevor Williams, Kaylee Williams of Lexington; sisters, Joyce (Melvin) Welch and Judy Taylor of Nashville, Tennessee; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Memorial Church of the Nazarene, Orangeburg.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There are no words to express how sad I am today . Sisters are a gift from God . You were the best with a great sense of humor. Thank you for millions of happy memories . Those trips to SC for Christmas and summer vacations were priceless and will remain in my memory forever . You would be extremely proud of your Celebration of Life Service send off . Your family and your friends circled around you in fine style with love, and joy for all you accomplished in your earthly journey. It was an honor to share life with you . We´ll check on James often and think of you everyday . How could one forget two wonderful people ? I´ll always remember that sweet 4 A.M. phone call and our good bye at the hospital. You were such a blessing to all of us . I love you and look forward to our reunion, in our heavenly home .
Judy taylor
Family
January 3, 2022
She was such a sweet person who always had a smile on her face and made you feel right at home in her life. I enjoyed our many phone calls and laughs throughout the time I came to know her. My mother-in-law always loved her so much!
Katherine Smith Lyons
January 3, 2022
Remembering a wonderful friend and Christian sister, Mrs. Jane Williams. Will never forget the many kindnesses shown to our family down through the years. She is sadly missed, but we know that we will see her again in eternity.
Roxianne Snodgrass
Friend
December 31, 2021
