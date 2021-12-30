Brenda Jane Woodard Williams

ORANGEBURGn -- Brenda Jane Woodard Williams, 77, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg. Pastor Hoke Robinson and the Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Doc Adams, Danny Creel, Gerald Martin, Julius May, Todd Welch, Tommy Williams and Bryson Williams.

Brenda Jane Williams was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late W.L. Woodard and Eloise Jones Woodard. She was a member of the Memorial Church of the Nazarene and served as director of the Ladies Fellowship Group. She enjoyed having friends in her home and was a friend to all. If you visited in her home, you would quickly recognize she was a person of hospitality with her collection of pineapples. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother-in-law, John Taylor.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James Williams of Orangeburg, and a son Jeff (Angie) Williams, and grandchildren, Trevor Williams, Kaylee Williams of Lexington; sisters, Joyce (Melvin) Welch and Judy Taylor of Nashville, Tennessee; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Memorial Church of the Nazarene, Orangeburg.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.