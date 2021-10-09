Broadus F. Sowell

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Broadus F. Sowell, MD, 94, of Vero Beach, Florida, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kimmett Lott officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

He was born in Chesterfield, to David and Jesse Sowell. He graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1944 and joined the Army Air Corps Enlisted Reserve in October that year. He was called to active duty September 1945. After military service, he attended North Georgia College, graduating in 1952. He attended the Medical College of South Carolina where he met, Patricia "Pat" Bozard. They were married in Orangeburg and were blessed to have 65 years together. Broadus practiced medicine in South Carolina and Virginia before returning to medical school for a residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. In 1970, Broadus and Pat moved from Charleston to Vero Beach where they became active at First Baptist Church. In addition to his medical practice, He enjoyed reading, fishing, and gardening. Broadus was preceded in death by Pat, his parents, his brother, Jesse Sowell, and sister, Eulalia Cranford, and infant son, David.

He is survived by daughters, Anne Sowell (Brad Thomas) of Peachtree City, Georgia, Louise LaDow (Bob) of Lone Tree, Colorado, and Ruth Houk (Brad) of The Woodlands, Texas, and sons, Edwin (Cynthia) of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Fallaw (Wanda) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; as well as 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren in addition to cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Vero Beach, Florida, or the charity of your choice.

Burial will be in Orangeburg.

Strunk Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements in Vero Beach Florida. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868