Bryant O'Neal Johnson

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Bryant O'Neal Johnson, 45, of 3562 Lakeland Drive, will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Carson Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Johnson died Monday, Sept. 6, at Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Visitors are asked to please adhere to local ordinances pertaining to mask wearing.