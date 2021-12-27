Menu
Canzola Lawton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC

Canzola Lawton

SPRINGFIELD -- Ms. Canzola Lawton, 85, of 124 Rodstone Road, Springfield, daughter of the late Ulissee Lawton and Rosa Washington Lawton was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

She transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at tRMC, Orangeburg.

Visitation for Canzola will be held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, 2 until 7 p.m. at Fulmer Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. at

Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Elko.

Friends may call at the home of her daughter on 124 Rodstone Road, Springfield, and at the funeral home. You are asked to please wear a mask when visiting the home, funeral home and the service.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd, Springfield, SC
Dec
28
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Elko, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Fulmer's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
All our Prayer's goes out to all family members & friends. Family for a very long time. Aunt Candy shall be missed. May Lord Rest her soul.
Angeline Matheny & Jessica Matheny-Greene
Family
December 28, 2021
May God bless
calvin clark
December 28, 2021
To Eartha Dell & Family may God comfort you during this difficult time. Praying for you & the family.
Paulette James-Gleaton
December 27, 2021
To the family of Mother Canzola (Candy) Lawton. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at the most difficult time. May God bless and comfort you all.
David & Kara Dixon
December 27, 2021
