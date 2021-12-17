Cara Crosby Thomas

EHRHARDT – Mrs. Cara Crosby Thomas, 45, of Ehrhardt, entered into rest Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her residence following and long and victorious eight-year battle against colon cancer.

Born Aug. 27, 1976, in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of Ricky and Cheryl Bennett Crosby. For nearly 25 years, she has worked faithfully with Enterprise Bank of South Carolina, having served as operations manager at its Ehrhardt Branch. Cara believed that nothing could cripple love, nothing could shatter her hope, and nothing would conquer her sprit because she knew Christ as her Savior. She was a faithful member of Edisto Baptist Church, where she served as the youth Sunday school teacher for 14 years and had been the director of the church's Vacation Bible School for many years. Family was paramount in her life and she lived her life to the fullest. She devoted herself entirely to her family and always centered her life around those she dearly loved. She will always be remembered for her joy in camping.

Surviving are her parents of Little Swamp; her husband of 25 years, Mr. Travis Kevin Thomas; two children, Alexandra Brook Thomas and Kevin Richard Thomas (Ashlynne), all of Ehrhardt; three siblings, Tommy Crosby and his wife Tammy of Little Swamp, Tara Crosby Stokes and her husband Len and their boys, Dawson, Gabe and Josh, of Branchville, and Chad Bennett Crosby of Awendaw; her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson Bennett; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Danny and Patricia Thomas. Cara is also survived by a large host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Flowers will be accepted or, for those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to Edisto Baptist Church, 4831 Edisto River Road, Branchville, SC 29432.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Edisto Baptist Church, 4831 Edisto River Road, Branchville. The Rev. Jakie Walters officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971). Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.