Carl "Clint" Kemmerlin
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Carl 'Clint' Kemmerlin

COPE -- Carl "Clint" Kemmerlin, 73, of Cope, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 18, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-9. Masks will be required.

Pallbearers will be Barry Phipps, Donald Kemmerlin, Dylan Kemmerlin, Michael Phipps, Michael Kemmerlin, Shane Joyner and W. Doug Bixby.

Mr. Kemmerlin was born Jan. 25, 1947, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Carl W. Kemmerlin and the late Mildred Cash Kemmerlin. He was retired from SCDOT after 24 years of service. Mr. Kemmerlin enjoyed tinkering with engines and cutting the grass. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by a son, Ronald C. Kemmerlin.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Beatrice "Bea" W. Kemmerlin; children, Michael Kemmerlin, Elaine Joyner (Shane), Susan Ray and Barry Phipps; 26 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Walter Kemmerlin (Patti); sister, Brenda Kemmerlin; a number of nieces and nephews; a special friend, Gerald Wimberly; and his special pets, "Homer" and "Eazy."

Memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC
Dec
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Bea, So sorry to hear of Clint´s passing. My thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Syd Phillips
December 17, 2020
