Carlis Evans

CORDOVA -- Carlis Evans, 66, of 182 Highland Park Circle, died Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to al COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

