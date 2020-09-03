Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carnel Thomas

Carnel Thomas

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Carnel Thomas, 69, of 846 Clear Pond Road, Bamberg, S.C., 29003, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept, 4, 2020, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Thomas died Monday, Aug. 31, at his residence.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Viewing for the public will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.