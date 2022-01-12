Carolyn Rast Callahan

ST. MATTHEWS -- Carolyn Rast Callahan, 80, of St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at First Assembly of God Church, 1176 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews. Pastor Mark Call will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Benjamin Snelgrove, Konnor Whitfield, Kevin Whitfield, Adam Callahan, Kent Whitfield and Josh Snelgrove.

Mrs. Callahan was born on Nov. 1, 1941, in Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Marion Rast and the late Mary Dupont Rast. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in St. Matthews. Mrs. Callahan enjoyed spending time with her family, but her passion was her grandchildren. She was known by her grandchildren and everyone that knew and loved her as "Mema." She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, James Calvin Callahan; brother, Morris Rast; and a sister, Lauradelle Irick.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Toni Whitfield (Kent), Crystal Snelgrove, Adam Callahan (Debbra); grandchildren, Kevin Whitfield, Megan Whitfield, Konnor Whitfield, Kara-Lynn "Ruthie" Whitfield, Joshua Snelgrove, Victoria Snelgrove, Skyler Callahan, Sage Callahan; brother, Jimmy Rast; sister, Ellen Mitchell, Edith Gates; sister-in-law, Rosemary Callahan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Mrs. Carolyn's residence.

