Carolyn A. Green Dash
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Carolyn A. Green Dash

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn A. Green Dash, 64, of 165 Boise Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the First Church of God Cemetery, St. Matthews. Elder Hercules Wright is officiating.

Mrs. Dash passed away Sunday, May 30, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

Friends may visit the residence of her son, Mr. Kelvin Green, 130 Trell Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you my elementary to high school friend you Mary and I had some good times rest well baby.Mary my Condolence´s
Dorothy SMiller
Friend
June 16, 2021
Sending my condolences to my former classmate!
Emma M Butler
Family
June 2, 2021
