Carolyn Bozard Redmond
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Carolyn Bozard Redmond

SWANSEA -- Carolyn Bozard Redmond, 74, of Swansea, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. She was the wife of the Rev. Richter Wilmont Redmond Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kimmett Lott and the Rev. Richter Redmond Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home an hour before the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Carolyn was born in St. Matthews to the late Ernest Bozard and the late Elise Gaskin Bozard. She was an accomplished pianist and loved playing for Gethsemane Baptist Church, Bull Swamp Baptist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. Carolyn was a member of the Swansea Family and Community Leaders and Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years; son, Ernie Redmond (Katie) of Swansea; daughter, Bonnie Bolin (Tad) of Swansea; two granddaughters, Keri Bolin of Swansea and Kristen Chavis (Michael) of Neeses; two nieces, Robin Dantzler and Tracie Hutto; and sister-in-law, Marsha Redmond. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Bozard; and nephew, Eric Redmond.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 99, North, SC 29112.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC
Carolyn was a blessing to everyone who knew her. I know so much of her love is passed on in you Bonnie and all family. I see it shining. When you remember her think of the silly sweet moments you shared. Laugh because she is experiencing true joy now. I love youall and sending prayers.
Annette Resseau Cook
December 10, 2020
