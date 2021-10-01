Carolyn Stewart

BAMBERG -- A graveside funeral service for Carolyn Delorise Fail Carroll Stewart, 78, of Bamberg, will be held two o'clock p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Bamberg Memory Gardens in the with the Rev. Rick Powell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Travis G. Stewart Jr., Paul Wall, Lee (Bubba) Carroll II, Ernie Carroll Jr., Tony Smith Jr., and John Kinsey Jr. Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Born in Olar, she was a daughter of the late Ozzie Fail and Minnie Bell Fail. She was first married to the late Homer Carroll and is survived by her husband, Leroy Chavis. She attended Faith Chapel Church and previously worked at Radio Shack, the Sewing Room in Bamberg and the Family Dollar in Bamberg.

In addition to her husband, Leroy Chavis, survivors include her daughters, Debbie Fail of Hilda, Teresa (John) Kinsey of Bamberg, Jane Carroll of Barnwell and Ginger (Tony) Smith of Blackville; her sons, Lee (Brenda) Carroll Sr. of Leesville, Ernie (Lynn) Carroll, Travis Stewart Sr., Travis G. Stewart Jr. all of Bamberg, Jamie Chavis of Orangeburg and Leroy Chavis Jr. of North; a sister, Helen (Gary) Webb of Calabash, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Marty Carrol; her grandson, Leroy Alvin Carroll; a sister, Elizabeth Carroll; and brothers, Ozzie Fail Jr. and Jimmy Fail.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.