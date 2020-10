Carrie Mae Johnson

BOWMAN -- Ms. Carrie Mae Johnson, 83, 240 Center St., Bowman, passed away.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Second Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 130 Providence Lane, Bowman.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. Please adhere to COVID-19 protocol.