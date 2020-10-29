Carrie Miller Pressley

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Carrie Miller Pressley, 54, of 995 Gardenia Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends are asked not to visit the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Jazzieca Brown, and son, Morio Miller, at 803-662-4436 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.