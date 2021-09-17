Carroll Keith Davis

PINE HILL -- Carroll Keith Davis, 91, of the Pine Hill Community, Orangeburg, passed away Sep. 15, 2021. Keith was the husband of the late Waldean Poole Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Double Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Ellis and Rev. Bud Judy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Nick and Lauren Still. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Keith was born in Orangeburg, to the late Daniel Crossland Davis and Erminia Irene Fogle Davis. He was a farmer, grading contractor and had retired from the Orangeburg County Public Works Department. He owned and operated Davis Pond from the 1950s to the late 1980s, where he taught many how to water ski. Keith was a founding member of Pine Hill Fire Department and was a member of Woodmen of the World and Sunny Plain Antique Power Association, where he enjoyed restoring and showing antique tractors. Keith was a member of Double Branch Baptist Church and enjoyed attending Homeward Bound Ministries.

Survivors include his children, C. K. "Speedy" Davis Jr., and (Laura), Theresa Williamson; grandchildren, Lauren Still (Nick), C. K. "Carey" Davis III (Ashley), Ryan Williamson, and Hannah Carroll; great-grandchildren, Reese Lane Caddell and Riley Keith Caddell; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Keith was predeceased by a sister, Erminia Norman and brothers, James Davis, Dewey Davis and Perry O'Neal Davis.

Memorials may be made to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or Homeward Bound Ministries, 4082 Norway Road, Norway, SC 29113.

