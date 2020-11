Charles James Sr.

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Charles James Sr., 74, of 268 Block Road, Norway, entered eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the New Beginning United Methodist Church, Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence. Online condolences can be forwarded at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.