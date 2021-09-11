Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles J. Mack
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Charles J. Mack

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles J. Mack, 58, of 359 Felderville Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Mr. Mack passed away Friday, Sept. 10, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call his mother, Sylvia Lemmon at 803-974-9065, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. When visiting the residence, masks are required.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 11 to Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Santee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jones
Other
September 19, 2021
William and Yvette Bull
September 17, 2021
My condolences to you&family.
Lillie Kinley
Friend
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results