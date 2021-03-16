Menu
Charles R. "Fly" Smoak
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Charles 'Fly' R. Smoak

ORANGEBURG -- Charles "Fly" R. Smoak, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Ken Hay will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Thompson Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Burnette, Casey Ayers, Rob Mitchum, Tommy Mitchum, Derek Burns and Bobby Burns.

"Fly" was born March 22, 1942, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late B.O. Smoak and the late Charlotte F. Smoak. He served in the United States National Guard. "Fly" was retired from Meyer Industries. He loved the Clemson Tigers. He was predeceased by a brother, Stephen Smoak, and a nephew, Dennis Smoak.

Survivors include his daughters, Stephanie S. Burnette (Howard) and Suzanne S. Frazier; grandsons, Wayne Burnette, Ryan Burnette (Brooke Fugate), Joshua Frazier and Christopher Burnette; great-grandson, Oliver Burnette, and another great-grandson expected in July; sisters, Patricia Cordova (Harry) and Norma Jean Burns; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice, Tammy Irick and the Meyer Industry family for their love and support during this time.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 16, 2021.
