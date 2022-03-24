Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles L. Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
Send Flowers

Charles L. Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles L. Williams, 75, 1000 Live Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Mr. Williams passed away on Tuesday, March 22, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The family will be receiving guests from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Mr. Christopher Williams, at 803-496-8094 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions you must wear a mask to attend funeral services.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC
Mar
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC
Mar
28
Interment
10:00a.m.
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Columbia, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Santee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.