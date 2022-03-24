Charles L. Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Charles L. Williams, 75, 1000 Live Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Mr. Williams passed away on Tuesday, March 22, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The family will be receiving guests from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his son, Mr. Christopher Williams, at 803-496-8094 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow to COVID-19 precautions you must wear a mask to attend funeral services.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.