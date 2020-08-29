Charlie "Charles" Funchess

BRANCHVILLE -- Charlie "Charles" Funchess, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Branchville on Dec. 12, 1951 to Adolph Funchess and Vernell Shuler Funchess.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Belleville Memorial Garden in Orangeburg.

He was a member of Brooks Temple United Methodist Church where he served faithfully and diligently as trustee and later as the chairman of the finance committee and was a member of the United Methodist Men.

Charles attended Lockett Elementary School in Branchville and graduated with the class of 1971 of Rippowam High School in Stamford, Connecticut. He received his bachelors of science in business administration (management) from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth (formerly Southeastern Massachusetts University). During his school days, he was a star athlete and known for his skills and love for basketball. He has served his community as the Director and CEO of C.F. Marketing, LLC, where he provided services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted wife, Minnie B. Funchess; two daughters, Alexandia D. Funchess of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Monique M. Funchess of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; two stepdaughters, Michele Jones and Kendra Jones, both of Rosharin, Texas; four brothers, Arthur Funchess of Mebane, North Carolina, Adolph Funchess of Newark, Delaware, James (Mable) Funchess of Woodberry, New Jersey, Clarence (Mary) Funchess of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Vernell English of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Ella (J.R.) Grier of Albany, Georgia; four godchildren, Asa and Luke Deluca of Newark, Delaware, and Ashley and Michelle Richardson of Huntsville, Alabama; and a host of other family and friends.

He will be remembered by his pleasant smile, joking nature, his tireless work ethic and dedication to family and friends.

Owens Funeral Home of Branchville is in charge of arrangements.