Charlie Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave
Blackville, SC

Charlie Jones

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Charlie Jones, 71, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Augusta, Georgia.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the Dash's Funeral Home chapel, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence and may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave, Blackville, SC
Dec
22
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
19620 Solomon Blatt Ave, Blackville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home - Blackville
