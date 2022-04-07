Menu
Charlie Clay Odo Jr.
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 8 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary Chapel
Charlie Clay Odom Jr.

DENMARK -- Graveside services for Charlie Clay Odom Jr., 72, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Bamberg Memory Garden Cemetery in Bamberg.

Mr. Odom passed away April 2.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Denmark.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 7, 2022.
