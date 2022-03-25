Charlie Porter

COLUMBIA -- A celebration of life will be held for Charlie Porter, 81, who passed away July 2020.

Mr. Porter born Feb. 19, 1939, in Pine Hill and was preceded in death by his parents, James and Susan Porter. He was one of 12 children. He retired from TOT Jewelers in Columbia, where he was a watch repairman for many years. He did work for the finest jewelers in the state. Mr. Porter was a member of Eau Claire Baptist Church.

The celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Willow Swamp Baptist Church in Norway.