Chester A. Ray Jr.

COLUMBIA – Funeral services for Chester A. Ray Jr., 60, of 223 Sterling Hill Circle, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, Burial with military honoros will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Nov, 18, at Providence Health.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home. Omega services will be held 6:06 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.