Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chevann Lockard
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Send Flowers

Chevann Lockard

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Chevann Lockard, 55, of 14 Buford Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Bishop Warren Ritter is officiating.

Ms. Chevann passed away on Saturday, March 26,at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting visits from immediate family only. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions; a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
SC
Apr
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Somewhere there is no sunset, somewhere it's always daen; Somewhere no clouds obscure the blue, Somewhere each dhadow's gobe! Somewhere there is no parting, Or sorrow, tears, or pain, And there your loved one waits the day when you will meet again. Prayers for the family. Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning. Hold on to God's hands where there are strength during these hours of grief. Sympathy Shirley B. Caldwell & family.
Shirley B. Caldwell
Family
March 31, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results