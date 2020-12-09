Menu
Chris Andre Bodrick
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Chris Andre Bodrick

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Chris Andre Bodrick, 56, of 2224 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron (Lone Star community), will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in the Bodrick Cemetery, Lone Star, with the Rev. James Peeples officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitors at the residence. Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his cousin,

Marjorie Bodrick (Dakota) Johnson, 2231 Skyland Drive, Orangeburg, at 803-536-2564.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Jenkins Funeral Chapel, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required for all services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street P.O. Box 32, Saint Matthews, SC
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Bodrick Cemetery
Lone Star, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers for you all are fervent, that a mustard seed of faith shall guide you all as you navigate towards a sense of peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Mo Mitchell
December 10, 2020
Our Thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.
Fowler, Marley, Robins, and Friday family
December 10, 2020
Our Condelences.
The Fowler Family
December 10, 2020
Tarnesha, Deeply saddened to hear about your loss. Praying for you and the family during this time. I am always here for you Big Sis. Love you always :-)
Autumn Ellis
December 10, 2020
To the Bodrik Family My Prayers are with you all Sorry for your Loss Blessed is the Name of the Lord
Darryl Pee & Family
December 10, 2020
Hi Tarnesha, sorry for you and your family´s loss. My family and I send our condolences.
Steffon Reed
December 9, 2020
My dear Tarnesha, Heartfelt condolence to you and family on the lost of your father. May God comfort you during this time of bereavement and may all the good times your shared be a measure of comfort to you now. We are here for you, just reach out. Love your endlessly. Auntie Tricia & Uncle Fil
Essie Gregory
December 9, 2020
Tarneisha and family, Prayers to you during your loss.
Catherine McKnight
December 9, 2020
My Prayers goes out to the family and many friend.
David L Gidron ( Class of 82)
December 9, 2020
My condolence to the family
Louise Plush
December 9, 2020
