Chris Martin
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Chris Martin

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. Chris Martin, 65, of North, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

He passed away Friday, March 12, at his residence.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Rosa Rogers, 3041 Savannah Highway, North. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2021.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
Dear family, I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to Martin`s as they mourn the loss of someone incredibly special to them. Ps.20:1,2
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Bernestine Houser-Haynes (Class of 1975)
March 17, 2021
I will miss you always and forever. We had great times together. You were so kind and honest, a man of a very few words. I was in your wedding to your wife, Patricia Ann Brooks. The Martin Family will miss you greatly, Prayers for us all as we endure your departure.
Catherine McKnight
March 14, 2021
